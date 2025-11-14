Hybrid Driver Needs An Electric Vehicle Spot To Charge His Car, So He Calls A Yoga Studio And Lies That Another Vehicle Is Being Towed

Imagine driving a hybrid or an electric vehicle but living in an apartment building where you can’t install an electric vehicle charger.

Parked like an entitled jerk so I ruined his yoga session My city has charge ports for electric cars in public lots. I can’t install a charger for my car at my apartment building, so I rely on these public chargers for a hybrid car. When the program started, the parking spots had signs that read “Electric Vehicles Only.” Because if a gas-powered car takes the spot, the charger can’t be used as the cords don’t go any further.

But electric cars really shouldn’t park there unless they are using the charger.

Most cars blocking the spots could be reported to the police for towing. But certain entitled drivers of electric cars decide that these are their own personal parking spots. They wouldn’t actually plug in to charge – they didn’t need the free electricity! They just think their car being electric is giving them the equivalent of a handicap placard for a nicer spot. There is no towing them since they obeyed the sign, their car is electric. (And it’s always a Tesla.)

One morning I was driving up to a set of the charge ports because my app said one was free. While waiting at the nearby red light, I could see the spot was just taken and the driver was walking away. He wasn’t charging his Tesla and I wouldn’t be able to charge. I had no actual recourse to get the guy a ticket or towed like I could with a gas-powered car.

So I waited about 20 minutes. Then I called the yoga studio he had walked into, right around the point when I figured his session had safely been going for a little while. I said to the woman picking up, “A person in your class drives a Black Tesla, plates ______. There’s a tow truck about to hitch up the car for blocking a charging spot. You should really let them know immediately.”

She was immensely grateful like I’d just done this jerk a huge favor. Shortly after he came barreling out of the studio and around the corner to save his car. It was obviously fine. I took pride knowing I’d not only thrown off his yoga session, but that he was also responsible for interrupting the class for everyone else and that they would all silently judge him. I mean, who wants the license plate of a bad driver read out during yoga?

Sometimes when I need a pick me up, I like thinking about how he went back to do yoga, fuming that someone was screwing with him. Since then, the city realized these drivers ruin things for everyone and replaced all the signs to say “Electric Vehicles Only While Charging.” It’s not the same joy as ruining yoga, but now I can I can just call the cops and get them ticketed for my petty revenge. Which I do every single time. Entitled brats.

The signs really did need to be changed so that it was clear that those spots were for charging electric vehicles not just a special parking spot to reward people for driving electric vehicles.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story of petty revenge.

