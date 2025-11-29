Impatient Driver Wants To Cut Through Gas Station Instead Of Waiting For The Light To Turn Green, But The Light Changes, Forcing Him To Wait Even Longer

Imagine being stuck at an intersection waiting for the light to change when you’re trying to turn right, and there’s a parking lot or gas station on the corner.

Would you cut through the parking lot, or would you patiently wait for the light to change?

In this story, two different drivers have completely different answers to this question.

Let’s see how their attitudes about waiting for the light to change plays out in real life.

I beat out an impatient “rat-runner” If you don’t know what a rat-runner is, it’s a person who drives through parking lots, gas stations, and other establishments or roads to avoid waiting at a stop light. It’s illegal (?) in most places (if not all states), but it’s hard to enforce.

There was an impatient driver behind her.

Anyways, I was waiting to turn right on a street, with 3-4 cars in front of me. You can turn on red, but I guess the first car is going straight. All of a sudden, I hear this honking, and I see this black truck behind me (why is it always these trucks). I realized he wanted me to move so he could go into the gas station next to us to beat out the traffic light. But this traffic light doesn’t even take long to change. It would turn green soon.

The cars around her moved so she could move.

But no, this man got places to be and kept honking at me, even doing the whole exasperated, throwing his arms at me charade to show his displeasure. I couldn’t move without being bumper to bumper with the car in front. The cars in front realized my situation (because he wouldn’t stop honking) and moved a bit so I could move. Guy goes into the gas station and didn’t even do the sorry hand thing or anything and just did the whole charade of disappointment again like this whole thing is my fault.

His charade didn’t help.

Ah, but the second he did that, the light turned green 😂. There were no pedestrians, so I turned right and made eye contact with a smile as I passed him 😁 while he was still waiting to turn at the gas station exit. I knew he was mad because he turned when it was clear and sped up next to me to “beat me.” I let him have that one 😂

Driving from point A to point B is not a race. Some drivers really need to just calm down and wait a minute. All this stress and impatience really isn’t even going to get them there any faster.

