‘Is there a million dollars hidden in one? Because what the…’ – The Labubu Trend Exploded While This TikTokker Took Time Away From Being Online, So She Shares Her Unvarnished Opinion

Certain things that get trendy and popular, even if it’s only for a short time, can be pretty odd.

For instance, do you remember the “Macarena?”

If you’re too young to recall this 1990s fad, look it up.

A similarly puzzling trend these days are Labubu toys.

A woman who told TikTokkers that she took a break from the Internet posted a video and talked about how she was confused by the Labubu craze when she got back online.

The TikTokker said she was in the woods for a month with no Internet and she asked, “Can everybody that’s been talking about Labubus please stop?”

She admitted she didn’t know what a Labubu was and said, “I thought everyone was talking about a nice pair of shoes. I look it up. It’s a stuffed animal on a keychain. Please tell me I’m missing something.”

She continued, “It’s my grown *** adult friends. People online. Everyone. Please tell me I’m missing something, because this is freaking me the **** out.”

She asked, “Is there a million dollars hidden in one? Because what the **** is going on? I can’t imagine this is a real thing, everyone. You guys are really scaring the **** out of me.”

It’s pretty weird to see what gets popular with people these days…

