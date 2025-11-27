‘I’ve never been more entertained and at the same time, I’ve never been more bored. We have endless options and somehow, I still feel trapped.’ – A TikTokker Got Real About How She’s Totally Burned Out On Life

Things are tough all over these days…

And I think it’s safe to say that folks of all ages and backgrounds are struggling with burnout.

A TikTokker named Bella posted a video on the social media platform and sounded off about how she’s struggling with everyday life.

Bella said, “We’re all exhausted, right? And we’re just pretending that we’re not.”

The TikTokker ranted about how her life has been lately.

Bella said, “I work from home, which means I live at work. And my therapy is on Zoom. And my friends are on Discord. And my girlfriend is only on FaceTime.”

She added, “They call this burnout, but is burnout supposed to last this long? It’s been a long time.”

Bella continued, “I’ve never been more entertained and at the same time, I’ve never been more bored. We have endless options and somehow, I still feel trapped. And I keep asking myself, is this it? It’s just exhaustion, and self-improvement, and scrolling with nothing to show for it?”

She added, “And everybody keeps saying, Oh, it’ll get better, it’ll get better. This doesn’t feel like it’s a temporary thing. This doesn’t feel like it’s fixable. This just feels like it’s my life now.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Keep your heads up, folks!

We’ll get through these trying times!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.