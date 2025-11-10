Kid’s Friend Ends Up Becoming His Bully, So He Decides To Get Revenge By Locking Him In The Locker Room

Imagine having a friend who ends up picking on you to the point where they become your bully. Would you try to stay away from them, stand up for yourself, or bully them back?

In this story, one kid is in this exact situation, and he turns the tables on the bully.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Revenges on school bully. On my 1st high school year I met R. R and I managed to get along and form a little group of friends. We were a bit like nerdy outcasts. After some months though, R thought it would be fun to ride me in the playground like if I were a horse. I did not want but he, laughing, would not have it, so he made me fall and crawl just so he could ride my back and treat me like a horse. I told the teachers, and they called him and did a little investigation just to dismiss it as “child things”.

The friend became a bully.

But R would not forget how I told them. He thought it was a “friendly joke” and thus despised me for telling on him. So he began taking any chance he could get to mock me and crush my dwindling self-steem. I had been bullied in primary school, I could take it. My classmates retaliated, but I did not. Tbh, they wanted a fight, not to defend me. But one day, a chance for me to retaliate in subtlety came.

It was almost too easy.

It was PE class, and I had to go back to the locker room. In there, there were 2 showers closed for the public using keys, but the walls around them did not reach the ceiling. I saw R’s backpack standing right there, so i threw it over the wall into the shower and left it there. Once the class ended, I see him anxiously look for his backpack. We went to the next class without him. Of course, R came very late saying “whoever did this is going to regret it, the teachers are looking for him” but there was no proof of me being the perpetrator.

He tried something else.

However, he did not stop insulting me. So in another PE class I again used the locker room to my advantage. You see, the doors to that room don’t have handles. Only using a key can you open them. So I, with a fast hand movement, closed the door when R was the only person in the room. The PE class kept going without him, I could hear him aggressively knocking but noone else seemed to do so for a looooong time until the teacher realised half an hour later and used the key to open the door.

It still didn’t completely have the desired effect.

R came out covered in sweat, but once again, there was no proof against me. He looked at me with sheer wrath, like he knew, but he could not accuse me because the classmates, in their desire to pick on him, would defend me and cover me up. He did not stop messing with me. But he did do it a bit less.

At least everyone saw R’s true colors.

But at least I got to retaliate a bit in my own ways. I would have to wait 3 years for him to leave my school, but never again did he have any sort of friends or anything because people knew how he was. Never saw him again.

He basically bullied a bully. Even though his former friend didn’t completely stop picking on him, at least he was able to show him that he’s not a pushover.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Turning the tables on a bully can be quite satisfying.

