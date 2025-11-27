Little Boy Likes To Splash In The Bathtub, So His Frustrated Mom Lets Him Splash But Uses His Towel To Dry Herself Off

Parenting is not easy, but some parents find funny ways to deal with the messes and the stress.

Imagine having a little boy who likes to splash while taking a bath. He’s little, so as the parent, you have to help him with his bath, which means you’re likely to get very wet.

Would you accept it, try to get him to stop splashing, or find a clever way to get payback?

In this story, one mom is in this situation, and she shares a clever way she gets back at her son for getting her wet.

Let’s read the whole story.

Please only read this with a sense of humor My son (4.5 yo) terrorizes me on bath night. He cannot control the splashing and pouring water back into the tub from a high altitude and splashing his sister (2 yo). I like to bathe them separate to mitigate the frustration, but some nights I have to bathe them together so that we can fit it all in on (two working parents, late dinner, play outside before the sun sets, yada yada).

This is a big mom win!

So on days where he is testing all of my patience, I let him splash away at the end of the bath and close the curtain so water stays in. And (here comes the petty) I will dry myself off after getting non consensually drenched with dirty bath water on HIS TOWEL so he has to come out of his bath to a wet towel ha ha ha mom win.

That’s funny! I bet it’s really annoying for her son but so satisfying for her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how she could slightly modify this revenge to get her son to stop splashing.

Here’s another bath time story.

I doubt the kids would enjoy this.

The poor confused little girl!

Showers for the win!

Maybe it’s time to switch to showers.

