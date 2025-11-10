Little Brother Makes Expensive Purchases Online With Mom’s Credit Card, So Big Brother Thinks Mom Is Silly For Not Changing Her Credit Card Number

Imagine looking at your credit card statement and seeing a lot of charges you didn’t make. What would you do if you found out one of your teenage kids was using your credit card without your permission to buy unnecessary things?

In this story, one big brother is observing this situation happen, and he thinks his mom is stupid for not changing her credit card number.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling my mother a nimrod for not changing her credit card number after my brother made over a thousand dollars worth of purchases? My (M16) mom(F35) is refusing to change her card number after my brother (M13) made around $1300 and since then more off of EBAY, TikTok Shop, and Amazon purchases. He didn’t have permission. Multiple days in a row now she has been crying about her he’s draining her accounts. So I told her she should change her card number immediately.

He’s not buying anything he actually needs.

He refuses to own up to it even though all the packages are in his name and in his recent purchases tab. 2 weeks pass since the first few packages arrived, another four came this weekend along with about ten throughout the in between period. Every time my mom had a fit about how her account may be locked due to the excessive spending and she said she can’t afford all of it. He’s buying random junk LEGO, collectibles, 3D printed items, even a 20 year old collectible rug?

His mom refuses to take his advice.

We’re a well off family but in today’s economy buying anything can break the bank especially where we live so this problem needs to be addressed. Yesterday, she had another crying fit so I asked once again why she won’t change her card number. She said no. This made me upset when not even an hour later she started crying again.

He thinks it’s pretty stupid not to cancel the card and change the number.

I had reached my breaking point and called her a nimrod, she refused to punish him and won’t do anything about it. Me and my mother are close but our relationship is complicated, she likes my opinion on everything but this time I feel it’s really serious and if she isn’t addressing the problem that’s her own stupidity. I understand maybe i was harsh in the moment but I don’t know what else to tell her. I’m tired of her complaining without actually taking action. Am I a jerk? I feel like I may be. I don’t fully understand the process of everything so maybe there’s side effects? Please enlighten me.

His mom really needs to enforce consequences for the brother. Otherwise, even if she get a different credit card number, he might just take that and start making charges.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m not sure she’s committing fraud. She may just be paying the bill.

Boundaries are important.

There are parental controls that prevent kids from making purchases online.

Here’s another suggestion to prevent the younger brother from being able to make more purchases.

You can give someone advice, but you can’t force them to take it.

