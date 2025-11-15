Man Couldn’t Handle His Buddy Dating His Ex, But He’s Trying To Reconnect Ten Years After They Ended Their Friendship
by Ashley Ashbee
There are some things you just don’t do to a friend.
One of them is getting involved with someone’s partner, who had betrayed her spouse.
It seems not everyone got this memo.
See how this guy is furious with his old friend.
AITA: I went no contact with my friend 10 years ago, he still tries to contact me.
I caught my wife cheating on me 10 years ago.
Soon after, she divorced me and took the house/car etc.
But it gets worse.
My long time friend, who I’ve known before I met my ex, at the time of the divorce didn’t want to get involved with taking sides, said he wants to remain friends with both of us.
He said, hey that’s life and you just have to deal with it.
He and his wife continue to be friendly with my ex-wife and her new husband.
Betrayed by both ex-wife and my friend,
That was the dealbreaker for him.
I told him that I can’t remain friends with someone that not only doesn’t care that his friend was cheated on, but remains friends with the cheater.
Then I went no contact.
Over the years he has tried to initiate contact.Today he sent a wall of text email about how he doesn’t understand why I won’t talk to him and that he feels horrible and wished I would just tell him why.
Here is what folks are saying.
His feelings are valid.
True. Nothing is wrong.
That would be the more mature option.
It’s part of life.
True, but I don’t think he was doing that.
Time to move on.
