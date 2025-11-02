Man Exiting A Grocery Store Helps An Older Lady Put Her Items In Her Car, But When A Rude Customer Assumes He Is An Employee, She Stands Up For Him

Some people command authority without even trying.

Young man if you don’t take that I shall become difficult I went to the grocery store today for some essentials, and tragically they were all healthy picks. Eggs, Yogurt, Spinach. Blech. Managed to make it in and out of the store without any unfortunate run-ins with other people, and while I was walking to my car I heard an older lady trying to get the attention of a cart wrangler in the parking lot. She was a little ways closer to the store than where I was parked in the same row. She was being ignored by a cart jockey with a full carriage of groceries and an open trunk on her car. Didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what she wanted. So I walked over, made sure the goal was to get the stuff out of the carriage into the SUV, and did it.

Took me about two minutes. The whole time the lady was thanking me profusely, calling me a nice young man. I’m old enough now that it was flattering rather than condescending. (Mid to late 30s. Don’t rub it in.) When all was said and done and I’d made sure the trunk could close without smooshing anything, I grabbed my own groceries and the lady grabbed my arm to stop me. She was an older white lady, the kind where she doesn’t look particularly frail and if she wasn’t white and was wearing sandals I’d be confident she could nail an evading target at 30 yards with footwear of justice. (For those confused by footwear of justice, behold: La Chancla)

As it was it was quite clear that it was a good idea to stay on this woman’s good side. Think matron rather than frail grandma. While I was not OK with being grabbed, she wagged something papery and green in front of me and said with an eye roll: “I was going to give it to that boy over there after he helped me but he apparently couldn’t hear me.” Rather than try and argue, because again, this was a woman with whom one would not idly trifle, I took the green paper she was waving. It was a 100$ bill. I was immediately like nuh uh. Dis yours. Take back. Too much. That sort of thing.

And then she gave me a look and said, “Young man, if you don’t take that I shall become difficult”. The urge to cover my ears was so strong. This wasn’t because she was shouting shrilly, it was because the last time I heard a woman speak to me in that tone of voice my ear lobe got pinched and I was dragged to the appropriate authority. Rather than argue, because I might have been born at night, it just wasn’t last night, I took the money.

Right after she released me I felt something heavy slam into my side, knocking me off balance but not quite tipping me over. Once I recovered my balance and looked at what hit me, which was a full cart of groceries, I saw a woman in her 40s wearing big sunglasses (presumably) staring at me from the back of her own SUV. “Put this stuff in there. I’m in a hurry.” Says the woman. She then proceeds to start talking on a cell phone and avoiding eye contact, with every expectation of me doing her bidding.

Mind you, I was in black mesh shorts and a navy blue t-shirt. Folks who work for that grocery store wear white button downs and khaki pants or shorts. It wouldn’t have been OK even if I did work at the store, pretty sure shoving a loaded cart someone’s way is assault or something, but the sheer audacity of this woman left me stunned for a moment. My mouth opened and closed a few times, and I was attempting to think of how I was going to handle this particular situation. If it escalated, which it probably would have, it would’ve been a really bad look. But as it so happens, I didn’t need to do a thing.

The older lady I’d helped previously walks over to the woman trying to avoid looking at me or her groceries finds herself with a face full of matron. “Oh, I didn’t realize you’d had both of your hips replaced too!” She said brightly. The Karen, flummoxed at the seeming non sequitur lets her phone drop and just goes, “Um, what?” “Well, that nice young man saw me being ignored by an employee and just asked to help!”

“Such a nice thing to see in this day and age, and mind you, I’ve had both hips replaced, my doctor would be MOST upset with me if he found out I was exerting myself that way.” “When did you get yours replaced? They did mine one at a time a few months back!” She said brightly. The Karen replies, “Um, I haven’t had my hips replaced. I’m kind of just in a hurry, now if you wouldn’t mind” and she actually tries to turn away.

Matron, sickly sweet smile on her face, “Oh, so there’s nothing wrong with you? You just couldn’t be bothered to put your own groceries in your own car? You’re simply too good for that kind of thing?” She was on a roll now. “And rather than ask that nice young man, you just… gave your cart a push and hit him with it? Just said you were in a hurry?” The Karen “Uh, I, Uh, Well..” “And yet here we are still! It’s taken even longer than it would have if you’d just done it for yourself, as you’re perfectly capable of doing.”

The Karen started to puff up “Now you listen–” and INSTANTLY got deflated by an old-fashioned look. Children prone to misbehavior are quite familiar with it. It is a look that quite clearly communicates, “We are in public. You are in trouble. Cease or the consequences will be Old Testament.” Seeing it work on a grown *** adult was a thing to behold.

“Young man, please bring that carriage over. I think this nice young lady is ready to put her own groceries in her car.”

I pushed the carriage over and left it near the two women. “Now you run along, don’t spend all that in one place.” She said with a smile. I gave her the boy scout salute (I’m not actually a scout, don’t tell anyone) grabbed my bag, and beat feet for my own vehicle. The Karen was actually still putting her bags into her car, being supervised by the old lady. I might’ve cackled.

I had never heard of someone fixing a Karen’s behavior before. Just amazing!

