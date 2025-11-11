Man Followed A “No Shorts For Men” Rule, So He Put On His Wife’s Wrap Skirt And Made Everyone Laugh At The Company BBQ Event

Some workplace rules can be very ridiculous.

This woman‘s husband worked in a company that implemented a new dress code.

The company emphasized that men are not allowed to wear shorts.

So during an outdoor BBQ event in the summer, he decided to wear something other than shorts.

Can you guess what? Read the full story below to find out.

Skirt to the company BBQ This happened back in the early 90s. My husband was working for a company. He had a male employee showing up for work regularly with obscenely short and tight shorts that barely covered the law. So a memo went out informing employees of a new dress code: “NO shorts for men allowed.” Casual pants, skirts, dresses only.

This woman’s husband decided to wear a short skirt for their summer BBQ event.

The day of the annual afternoon summer BBQ. It was held on hot top out in the parking lot. It was around 90°F. The man enjoys his comfort on a hot day and has a fine sense of humor. So he cued malicious compliance and wore my below-the-knee wrap skirt to work.

His manager asked if he could change to a different attire, and he said no.

His manager saw him in the morning and asked if he had anything else to wear with him. The answer, of course, was “no.” Trying not to laugh, he said “If you ever freaking do this to me again, I’m going to hurt you.” My husband just smirked, and wore the skirt, complete with steel-toed safety boots, to the BBQ, He was the hit of the party.

The best kind of compliance is the one that makes everyone laugh.

