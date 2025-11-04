Man Forgot To Greet His Partner On Her Birthday Because He Was Dealing With A Family Tragedy, But She Continues To Bring It Up During Every Argument

Sometimes, life throws overwhelming challenges at us all at once.

If you had to choose between celebrating your partner’s birthday or visiting a dying family member in the hospital, which one would you choose?

In this story, a man forgot to wish his partner a happy birthday, but he thinks he had a really good excuse. His sister was literally dying!

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for forgetting my partner’s birthday the day my sister died We are in a relationship with my partner for 5 years. And this happened about 2 years ago. In literally every argument we have, she brings up this topic. When once I forgot about her birthday and didn’t mention it when we talked.

This man received bad news about her sister being ill.

I apologized for it countless times, but she still seems to be bothered by it. The twist? The day before, I had to fly to a different country. Because I got news that my sister, who battled cancer for a year, was very ill. She would probably die in the next few days.

He was in the hospital on the day of her birthday.

The next day, my partner’s birthday, I was in the hospital with my sister all day. She later died on that day. In the evening, when we talked with my partner on the phone, I was full of emotions. I totally forgot about it and didn’t give her my wishes.

Now, he’s wondering if what happened was really his fault.

I understand that her birthday is important to her. But isn’t forgetting it justified by the fact that one of my loved ones just died hours before that? AITA here?

Yes, visiting a loved one before they die is definitely more important than celebrating a birthday. The birthday can be celebrated later.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A real partner understands.

