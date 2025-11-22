Man Found Out His Brother’s Fiancée Chose His Cheating Ex-Girlfriend As A Bridesmaid, So He Considered Skipping The Wedding To Avoid Drama

Family events can sometimes bring up unexpected emotional challenges.

Imagine finding out your ex was going to be at your brother’s wedding. Would you go anyway or refuse to go if your ex was there?

This man learned that his ex-girlfriend was chosen to be a bridesmaid in his brother’s wedding

He’s thinking about skipping the wedding.

Read the full story below.

WIBTA for refusing to attend my brother’s wedding because he invited my ex as a bridesmaid? My brother is marrying a wonderful woman. Except she chose my ex as one of her bridesmaids. Lol. My ex and I dated for five years and broke up badly. She cheated.

This man’s concern was dismissed by his brother.

When I told my brother it made me uncomfortable, he said, “It’s not about you.” He told me she’s his fiancée’s friend, not mine anymore. He promised to keep us apart. But I already know how awkward and humiliating that’ll be.

So he decided to just skip the wedding to avoid the drama.

I said if she’s in the wedding party, I’ll just skip it to avoid drama. Now, my family’s accusing me of being petty and making it about myself. Would I be the jerk if I don’t go?

That would be awkward, but it’s his brother’s wedding. Should he go anyway?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Sometimes, it’s best to step away to keep the peace.

