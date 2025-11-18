Man Found Out That The Woman He’s Dating Used To Go Out With Men With Criminal Records, So He Told Her That He’s Uncomfortable Continuing The Relationship

Everyone has a past, but not everyone can handle hearing it.

This man was enjoying getting to know a woman he’d recently started dating.

She opened up about her past relationship with men, and he found out that she had dated men with criminal records.

He was shocked and disgusted, so he told her honestly that he’s not comfortable seeing her anymore.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for not wanting to date a woman who used to date criminals? I (29M) have gone on a few dates with this woman (28F). We’ll just call her Kat. We hadn’t really delved into one another’s pasts except for some light references to past relationships. I was aware that she had been with men that “weren’t the best.” But I just chalked this up to regular jerks. I had never considered the possibility that it was anything more than that.

This man learned that the woman she was dating used to go out with criminals.

Well, on our latest date, she opened up a bit more and explained that she had dated someone who was in and out of prison. He had charges for robbery, assault, drugs, etc. This was when she was 19. Throughout her early 20s, she had also hooked up with quite a few men who had criminal records and some associations with gangs.

He was shocked and disgusted by this.

She was telling me all this as if it was a normal phase many women go through. But I was not only shocked, but honestly, quite disgusted. I think she sensed it on my face, and for the rest of the date, it was awkward. I thought I could stomach this, but I just realized this is too much.

He thinks dating criminals isn’t normal.

I get that many women date men who aren’t the best. That’s normal, but I think there’s a spectrum to this. Dating criminals does not fall under normal. I know many women who have dated jerks, but not actual criminals.

So he told her he’s not comfortable with it.

I told her through text that I’m uncomfortable with this and how she was intimate with such men. I said I can’t really handle that and want to end things. She then called me a bunch of times and told me I’m a huge jerk for not being open-minded. And that she was a different person then.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s reaction was valid.

I’ve dated women who aren’t the best but never actual criminals. And most women I know are the same. AITA?

Past relationship records may affect present and future ones.

