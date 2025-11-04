Man Is Upset That He Wasn’t Offered A Job At A New Store, So He Leaves A One Star Rating On Google

If you were interviewing for a job at a popular new store, would you be upset if you had to wait a few minutes for the interview, or would you figure that was understandable?

“Did not hire me. One star.” We only recently opened my store, the first one in my city, and demand was… unexpected. Like, at least twice as busy as the company had expected. My manager called and (politely) screamed until we got the go-ahead to hire extra seasonal staff. My regional manager and my store manager (SM) set up camp in a nearby cafe and interviewed for 2 days straight. Given that they interviewed roughly 20 people in 2 days, they did pretty well sticking to the schedule, but occasionally they ran a few minutes late; not a huge deal. Unless…

Very Important Candidate came into the store for his interview. My bosses were running a little behind, so SM asked me to let him know it’ll be about 5 minutes, and they’ll come and get him. I went back, apologised and asked VIC to wait. VIC seemed displeased but hey, interviews run a little late sometimes. SM came and got him shortly, only a couple of minutes after his interview was scheduled to start.

Now, because I was running the store, I didn’t get to hear VIC’s answers, but I understand that pretty much NONE of them were up to scratch. Lots of undertone that suggested “what can YOU do for me?” and not the other way around. So he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised when the final question – “So, do you have any questions for us?” – rolls around. VIC looks my SM dead in the eye and says coldly, “Yes. Why did you keep me waiting 5 minutes.” VIC was not offered the position.

About a week later, my manager and I have gone to offer for everyone else, and are organising training for the new hires. Out of nowhere, one of our team pops out the back to tell us Google has the wrong number for our store. It’s correct; I confirmed it when she told me the same thing last week, but fiiiiine. I pull up the same search result to show her that the information is, indeed, correct. (It is. Duh.) Alongside our store info, our Google review score pops up: 3 stars. We were 5 stars a couple of days ago; what’s changed?

Two reviews: one is 5 stars, and one is 1 star. It’s just 1 star with non comment, so I don’t even know what we’ve done wrong! I’m annoyed, I can’t fix something if I don’t know what it is. But my manager is furious. She recognises the name. “That’s VIC. I guess you can’t put ‘They didn’t give me a job’ as a reason for a 1 star review.” (I don’t know how or who or why or anything, but that review has been taken down, and our good rating has been restored. However, retail is a small world and this is a small town. Three friends who are managers for different companies have blacklisted him after I told them about this, and I’m sure they’ll tell their friends. The moral of the story is: don’t mess with us. And I still don’t know what my loopy team member was googling to get the wrong phone number.)

