Man Joins Friend For Dance Class Even Though He Has Two Left Feet, But When His Friend Films Him Dancing, He Gets Really Upset

Imagine having a friend invite you to join them while they do one of their favorite hobbies.

If you weren’t very good at this hobby but decided to give it a try anyway, would you be upset if your friend filmed your mess ups and found it funny, or would you laugh along with them?

In this story, one man joins a friend for a dance class. He’s not good at dancing and feels pretty upset when his friend starts filming him.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for leaving a dance class my friend invited me to after he made fun of me in front of everyone? My (24m) friend (31m) is a very gifted dancer especially with bhangra and bollywood dancing. He invited me to join a beginners class with him and while this was definitely not my usual thing (two left feet!) I wanted to spend time with my friend and meet new people. It’s fair to say that I did not have beginners luck with the class, and I looked very clumsy.

My friend then went to the time out/rest area and began filming my disaster attempt at dancing to make fun of me. I understood it was just a joke but when I asked him to delete it he wouldn’t and just made fun of me more. I felt very self conscious and decided to leave the session and wait for him outside. Him not deleting the video after seeing me upset made things 10 times worse

Apparently I didn’t do this in a very discrete matter and people asked him why I had left, and he said he found this embarrassing. After we got into an argument where he said that if I didn’t appreciate a funny video being taken of me then I must not have any friends and he made further comments about how I embarrass him. I think the argument had also been brewing on my end as my friend is very critical of my appearance, being working class, how I dress etc. I think both of us could be the jerk, but I’m starting to doubt if my feelings are valid.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

