Man Kept Lending His Friend Money, But Eventually Felt He Was Being Taken Advantage Of And Stopped

AITA for setting boundaries with my friend about constantly borrowing money? I’m 23, and my friend Ella is 25F. We’ve been really close for a few years now. We hang out very frequently. I’ve always thought of her as one of my closest people.

The problem here is, she’s gotten into the habit of asking me for money. She started begging with little amounts at first, like $20 here or $40 there for gas or groceries. I didn’t mind at first, because I figured friends help each other out. But over the past year, it’s gotten more frequent and has become her habit.

Now, the amounts have grown. Sometimes, she pays me back late, especially after I ask her over and over. Sometimes, she does not pay me back at all. A couple of weeks ago, she asked me for $300. She said it was really urgent at the point. I fell for it again and gave it to her.

When I reminded her that I needed it back by the end of the week, she got annoyed. She told me I was acting like a bank, and that real friends don’t keep “score of favors.” That struck a nerve, because I don’t see it as keeping scores. I just can’t afford to keep floating her like this. So, I confronted her and told her that from now on, I will only lend money in real emergencies. I’d need her to promise to pay back whenever we agree on.

All of a sudden, she got upset and accused me of being cold and not trusting her. Now, some of our mutual friends are saying I’m being too harsh. And that I should’ve just let it go to avoid drama. Others think I’m right to set a boundary. AITA for putting my foot down?

No is a complete sentence.

