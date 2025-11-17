Man Offered To Drive His Friends On A Weekend Trip, But He Offered To Use His Dad’s Car Before Asking Him First. So His Dad Gave Him A Hard No And Told Him To Stop Being Immature

Group trips can be fun, but parents are often wary about these kinds of trips.

This man offered to drive his large group of friends on a trip before asking his dad’s permission to borrow his car.

When his dad said no, he was left to make other costly arrangements.

Read below for the full story.

AITA For Offering to Drive My Dad’s Car without Consulting Him First My friend suggested taking a weekend trip as a group, and we’d all sleep over at an Airbnb. I have my car, which is a 5-seater, but the group is comprised of 7 people, so we’d need a bigger car. I agreed because I thought it would be fun, and I was looking forward to a group trip with my friends. By the way, the place is paid for, so I save a ton of money too, and no one else has access to a car. I suggested that I could ask to borrow my dad’s car (a 7-seater), and said it would likely work out because I can leave my car for my family to use in the meantime. I know he doesn’t have any car maintenance to perform that weekend, and my family stays at home over the weekend (but again, I would leave my car in case), so assumingly I can borrow the car with no problem.

This man’s dad refused to lend him the car.

When I had called to ask my dad about borrowing his car, I was given a hard no. He doesn’t even know it’s a weekend trip. I just said that I’d go out and grab dinner with friends, and needed a bigger car to fit us all. If I said it was a weekend trip, I would’ve definitely received a no and would’ve been told I couldn’t go. When I asked why, I wasn’t given a reason, and I was told to act more mature. Where I went wrong: I asked 2 days before the trip.

Now he’s frustrated.

I’m frustrated because I don’t see what the problem is. I don’t understand why it has to be a no every time, or why I was told to act more mature. I’m really trying to understand my dad’s perspective, so AITA? I know it wasn’t courteous to ask 2 days before, or to offer his car without asking first, but why the flat-out no? I’m renting a car now to still make it to this trip, but that sucks because it’s money I didn’t have to spend, and I’ve essentially forced my friends to pay the same.

It’s the dad’s car and he can say no if he wants to.

Here’s what other readers are commenting.

No is a valid response, says this one.

This reader makes some valid points.

Here are some things to think about.

More users are taking the dad’s side.

And people are calling him immature.

Maturity is understanding Dad’s boundaries.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.