Man Overheard His Fiancée Insulting His Tattoos Behind His Back, So He Left And Started Questioning Their Entire Relationship

Honesty is vital in any relationship.

If you heard your partner insulting you behind your back, would you discuss the situation with them or immediately break up?

The man in this story has proudly worn his tattoos for years and has always thought that his fiancée liked them, too.

But after overhearing a private conversation between her and her mother, he discovered how she truly felt about his appearance.

Now, he’s wondering if he can still marry someone who secretly judged him for something so personal.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for calling things off with my soon to be wife because she doesn’t like my tattoos? I’m 32M, my (soon-to-be ex?) is 29F. We’ve been together for almost 6 years now, and I have been tattooed this entire time. I got my first tattoo at 17 and I never really stopped. They’re all very visible. I’m pretty much tatted everywhere but my face.

This man found out that his fiancée secretly hates his tattoos.

I have a good job. I make good money. I’m a good guy (even if that’s maybe weird to say about myself 😂). And my partner has always had good things to say about them. However, apparently, she secretly hates them or something.

He came home one night, and she and her mom were talking about him.

I came home early a week ago, and her mom was at our place as she often is. But they clearly didn’t hear me come in and they were talking about me. I’m not the type to eavesdrop, but it didn’t sound great, so I did. To make a long story short, my fiancée was complaining to her mom. She was worried how my neck and hand tattoos would look in pictures and how they looked “trashy” and “not elegant.”

He was shocked to hear her opinion about his tattoos.

And I don’t have any back-alley tattoos. My tats are well done. My first tattoo at 17 cost me $3,000 that I saved up for multiple summers as a kid. And I’ve always had a vision, so it’s not like I’m covered in crap. I was just so friggin’ shocked. Sorry.

He was so mad, but he had to compose himself.

You didn’t think to mention this to me in the 6 years we have been together?! When I proposed to you?! Through this entire wedding planning?! I got very, very angry the more I listened, but I don’t like to be a yeller, so I had to regroup first for sure. But it was a short interaction, to be honest.

He left her, and now, he’s contemplating pushing through with the wedding.

I just went into the room and was like, “If you think I’m so trashy, you don’t have to marry me,” and then I just left. I’ve been staying at my brother’s place all week. And of course, my fiancée and her family have been contacting me, but I’ve kind of been airing it. It feels wrong to get so bothered by something seemingly insignificant, but I feel like I’ve seen a part of her I just can’t look past. AITA/WIBTA if I call the relationship off completely?

Is he overreacting, or is breaking up the right thing to do?

A relationship built on pretense will never thrive in the long run.

