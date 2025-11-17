Man Refused To Call His Ex After She Said Her Father Was Sick, Because He Still Remembered How She Cheated And Ended Their Nine-Year Relationship

Sometimes, all it takes is one conversation to head back down a bad road.

Imagine your ex reaches out months after destroying your nine-year relationship, this time saying her father wants to talk because he’s sick. What would you do?

Would you answer the call out of respect for her father? Or would you keep your distance to keep from getting too close to her again?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this exact decision and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for not calling my ex even after she told me her father was sick My ex ruined a 9-year relationship by cheating on me with a married man, no less, because “she didn’t see a future with me.” This was all because I wasn’t earning enough. Now, a year later, she wants to talk to me because her “father wants to talk to me.”

He can’t bring himself to take the risk.

I presume because he’s sick. I declined and said I would never show my softer side to her again because I have had enough. I do not want to be in a situation again where we talk, sparks fly, and I end up falling for her—AGAIN. AITA?

Yikes! That doesn’t sound like a fun situation at all.

Let’s check out what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

He should listen to his heart. If he thinks he’ll get drawn back into her toxicness, it’s best to avoid the situation.

