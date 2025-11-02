Man Refused To Lend His Car To A Friend Who Was Borrowing It For A Weekend Trip, So He Was Called A Selfish And Terrible Friend

Some people just couldn’t accept a “no” for an answer.

This man was asked by a close friend to borrow his car for a weekend trip.

He declined because he doesn’t feel comfortable with anyone else driving his vehicle.

However, his friend didn’t take it well and even called him selfish.

Even some of their friends were pressuring him to just help out.

Would you have done the same? Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my friend borrow my car? My friend asked to borrow my car to go on a trip for the weekend. I told them no because I don’t feel comfortable with anyone else driving it. They got mad and said I was selfish. Because they needed it for something important.

This man suggested renting a car or taking a bus instead.

I told them they could rent a car or take a bus. They said I was a terrible friend. Now, a couple of people in our friend group are saying I should have just helped out. Am I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but meaningful.

And lastly, here’s another insightful remark.

Saying no to a friend’s request doesn’t make anyone a jerk.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.