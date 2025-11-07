Man Rehomed His Puppy Because Work Got Crazy And He Needed To Go Back To The Office, So His Date Called Him A Jerk
Getting a pet comes with big responsibilities and emotions.
This man planned to raise a puppy after landing a flexible work-from-home job.
But when sudden changes at work forced him back to the office, he made a tough decision to rehome his pet.
And when he shared his situation with his date, she called him a jerk.
Did he deserve to be called out like that? Read the story below and weigh in.
AITAH For saying I don’t miss him?
I’m on this first date that’s going pretty well.
We’re at a cool little bar getting post-dinner drinks.
The topic of pets comes up.
She asks if I have any, and I tell her I used to have a dog.
This man explained to his date that he had to rehome his pet dog.
Obviously, she asks what happened.
And I explain to her that I had to rehome him soon after getting him.
I brought him back to the breeder.
I explained that I got a puppy, because I worked from home full time and I could be around for him.
Thing is, I work for the DoD as a federal employee.
After Trump put the return-to-work mandate into effect, we all had to be on-site full time.
That was January 20th.
Things got busy at work, so he decided to bring the dog back to the breeder.
I picked my little guy up about a week and a half prior to that.
Things at work started getting crazy.
People started taking deferred resignation offers, there were hiring freezes, retirements, etc.
It all became a bit much, so I decided to bring him back.
I don’t have any family nearby as I’m a recent transplant, so I felt like I didn’t have much of a choice.
He told her he doesn’t really miss his dog, so she called him a jerk.
She then asked if I miss him. To which I said, not really.
I only had him for like a week and a half.
She then proceeded to call me a jerk at least half a dozen times within the span of a few minutes.
I explained my situation and that I even stayed in touch with the breeder and let me know when he got adopted again.
I even got in touch with the adopting family, and they sent me pictures for a bit.
She ghosted him, so he’s wondering if he was in the wrong here.
I feel that he’s way better off with people who could be there for him full time.
It didn’t matter to her though.
Then, to top it all off, she also told me that I’d be a terrible father.
I’m not even joking. She actually said that to me.
Long story short, she ghosted me. So, AITA here?
Sometimes, doing the right thing still gets you judged.
