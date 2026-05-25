A Woman Explained Why She Won’t Leave The House Without Heels

Some people can’t leave their homes without their phones, or their makeup, or their credit card.

But for a TikTokker named Anoush, it’s all about the heels!

She talked to viewers about why she’s not about to leave the house without wearing a pair.

Anoush said, “I don’t want to sound shallow, but if the plans don’t involve me being able to wear heels, don’t ask me. I’m not coming. That place has no business seeing me. And the reason I say this, I am someone who will wear heels to as many places as possible, especially as I get older.”

She continued, “And the reason being, as you get older, your time on Earth starts decreasing. The time left for you to be able to wear heels is drastically decreasing.”

Anoush then said, “Who knows, maybe once I hit 70, I’ll need a knee replacement and a hip replacement, and God knows if I’ll ever be able to wear my nice stilettos, my big platform heels. When will I get the time to do that?”

The TikTokker continued, “So I don’t have enough time, I’m running out of time. So, if you make a plan and it doesn’t involve me being able to wear a mean stiletto, I’m not coming. Because that, to me, is a waste of time.”

She added, “I feel like I hit peak flow state when I’m running around the city in a nice heel. To think that my time left to do that is dropping as the years go by, that is scary.”

Anoush then said, “Any plans without heels, I won’t be there.”

The video’s caption reads, “If my heels cant come with me, I’m not coming. Sorry.”

Check out the video.

@anou5hkam If my heels cant come with me im not coming sorrrrry ❌❌ ♬ original sound – Anoushka

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And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user is all about it.

She has very strong beliefs about this…