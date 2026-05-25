May 25, 2026 at 4:49 am

A Woman Explained Why She Won’t Leave The House Without Heels

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anou5hkam

Some people can’t leave their homes without their phones, or their makeup, or their credit card.

But for a TikTokker named Anoush, it’s all about the heels!

She talked to viewers about why she’s not about to leave the house without wearing a pair.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anou5hkam

Anoush said, “I don’t want to sound shallow, but if the plans don’t involve me being able to wear heels, don’t ask me. I’m not coming. That place has no business seeing me. And the reason I say this, I am someone who will wear heels to as many places as possible, especially as I get older.”

She continued, “And the reason being, as you get older, your time on Earth starts decreasing. The time left for you to be able to wear heels is drastically decreasing.”

Anoush then said, “Who knows, maybe once I hit 70, I’ll need a knee replacement and a hip replacement, and God knows if I’ll ever be able to wear my nice stilettos, my big platform heels. When will I get the time to do that?”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anou5hkam

The TikTokker continued, “So I don’t have enough time, I’m running out of time. So, if you make a plan and it doesn’t involve me being able to wear a mean stiletto, I’m not coming. Because that, to me, is a waste of time.”

She added, “I feel like I hit peak flow state when I’m running around the city in a nice heel. To think that my time left to do that is dropping as the years go by, that is scary.”

Anoush then said, “Any plans without heels, I won’t be there.”

The video’s caption reads, “If my heels cant come with me, I’m not coming. Sorry.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@anou5hkam

Check out the video.

@anou5hkam

If my heels cant come with me im not coming sorrrrry ❌❌

♬ original sound – Anoushka

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.28.25 AM A Woman Explained Why She Wont Leave The House Without Heels

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.28.37 AM A Woman Explained Why She Wont Leave The House Without Heels

And this TikTok user is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 10.28.54 AM A Woman Explained Why She Wont Leave The House Without Heels

She has very strong beliefs about this…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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