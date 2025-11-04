Man Teased His Girlfriend About Her Past Driving Accidents In Front Of Some Of Their Friends, So She Got Mad At Him And Called Him A Jerk

Playful jokes can sometimes hurt someone else’s feelings.

Imagine teasing your partner about the driving accidents they’ve caused in the past. Would you expect them to laugh along or get mad at you?

This man was spending time with his girlfriend and friends during a casual hangout.

They were talking about bad drivers, and he lightly teased his girlfriend about her past driving accidents.

Read the full story below to see how she reacted.

AITA for mentioning that my gf venting about bad drivers was ironic? I (24M) was hanging out with my girlfriend (23F) and some of our friends. We were talking about bad drivers, and my GF added to the conversation, mentioning how people cut across lanes for an exit on the freeway. I laughed and said that it was a bit ironic coming from her. It was lighthearted and just to add to the conversation.

This man’s girlfriend had had a couple of minor driving accidents in the past.

In the 3 years I know her, she has had 2 accidents that were her fault on the road. It was rear ending someone and hitting someone changing lanes. There were also 3 in parking lots that were also her fault. Including hitting a car due to front end swing, backing into a parked car, and hitting the gas instead of the brake and hitting 2 cars.

She seemed fine when he mentioned it in front of their friends.

Admittedly, none of them caused a lot of damage, and only 1 I believe was actually dealt through insurance. She has also been better in the last 8 months. I mentioned all these and she seemed fine as she did not protest or stop me. She also laughed with everyone and said she is better now, but also made some excuses about it being bad luck.

But eventually, she got mad at him and called him a jerk.

I thought that was the end of it, but when we left, she got livid at me and called me a jerk. She said that I should not have said that. I don’t quite see how it is such a big deal. No one would care that much to think less of her or not want to be friends because of that.

I can see why his girlfriend was annoyed, but he didn’t mean to make fun of her.

Even lighthearted jokes can hurt.

