Man Walked Out Of His Friend’s Birthday Dinner After Being Mocked For His Accent, So The Group Accused Him Of “Ruining The Night”

AITA for walking out on my friends birthday after he made fun of my accent? So I (23M) moved to Canada from Poland when I was around 10. I still have a bit of an accent sometimes, especially when I’m tired. It’s not super strong, but people notice it. Anyway, one of my close friends (24M) had a birthday dinner last weekend. We’re all sitting around, having drinks, and I’m telling a story about something stupid that happened at work.

I guess I mispronounced a word or something, because my friend cuts me off and starts mocking my accent in front of everyone. Like, full-on exaggerated “Eastern European mobster” voice. Everyone starts laughing.

I just kinda froze and told him to stop, that it wasn’t funny. He told me to relax and that it was just a joke. And then I just paid my share and left.

A couple of our mutual friends texted me later saying I “made it awkward” and “overreacted” since it was his birthday. One of them even said, “You’ve joked about being Polish before, so why are you suddenly sensitive about it?”

Thing is, I’ve laughed it off in the past, but it’s been bothering me for a while. I don’t go around mocking how they talk or where they’re from. I just got tired of it. Now I’m wondering if I should’ve just let it go for the night and talked to him later. AITA?

