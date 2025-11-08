Man Wants To Breakup With His Boyfriend, But He’s Not Sure What To Do About The House They Own Together

Imagine buying a house with your boyfriend but later breaking up. What would you do about the house?

AITA for going back on my word to sell my boyfriend my share of the house we bought together after finding out he was lying to me? Me (32M) and my BF (32) met in Jan 2022. Right from the start I told him two important things: that I had trauma from an ex and couldn’t handle being lied to, and that one day I’d go to Japan for a 3-month course and would probably sleep with other people while there. He always knew this and decided to date me either way.

In late 2023 I wanted to buy an apartment, but he pushed for us buying a house TOGETHER. I sat him down and explicitly told him that although I loved him, I didn’t think it was a good idea. His argument was that it would be better for my dog (which was living with my mom). I caved and we bought it, but after just three weeks he started complaining about the dog and refused to let him stay. I told him this would kill my respect and feelings for him, and the dog ended up living with my mom.

In Dec 2024, I finally went to Japan. Before going, I repeated that I didn’t care if he hooked up with others AS LONG AS HE TOLD ME, and that I would too. I offered to break up, but he didn’t want to. While away, he asked me if I had hooked up with anyone, and I admittedly lied because he said he was sick (flu and allergies) and I didn’t want to add that on top. But the FIRST DAY I came back, I told him the truth. He didn’t like it, but we still stayed together.

Not long after, I broke my hand and needed surgery. He took care of the chores while I recovered but grew resentful. We fought and broke up. When I said I was leaving, he begged me to stay. I agreed to give him time to buy my share of the house so he could keep it. And even though I knew I didn’t love him the same (and I told him that), I stayed and tried to work things out.

Later this year my dog died, which devastated me. While I was grieving, he resented me for shutting down. In September I found messages on his laptop showing he had cheated with our neighbor (who has wife and children) and others, and worst of all, he sent messages to one of his friends the day after my dog died, saying he didn’t care, that my dog’s death was well deserved, that he had prayed for it, and that the night I came home after burying him and was crying in my sleep, the sound was like a lullaby and he slept like a baby.

I confronted him, but he kept minimizing it, saying it was ‘just kisses,’ even though I had the messages.

The cheating itself I don’t care about, but the lying for months I can’t forgive, and the cruelty regarding my dog I’ll never get past. He even went so far as to say that it was his therapist who convinced him to lie to me for months, even though he knew I wouldn’t care if he told me (I would have preferred it) and that I couldn’t handle this kind of lie.

Now I just want to cut all ties, but the issue is the house. It’s been three weeks and he still doesn’t have the money to buy me out. He wants to keep my name on the mortgage so he won’t lose money with the bank. Earlier this year I said I would agree to that, because despite everything I still loved him then. But now, knowing everything I know, would I be a jerk if I went back on my word and forced the sale to a third party to get some of my money back and cut all ties with him if he doesn’t get the money and remove my name from the mortgage?

They had a pretty weird relationship. I say, sell the house and cut ties. It’ll be better for both of them to be out of each other’s lives.

