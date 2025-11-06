Man Was Mistaken For A Casino Employee Because He Looked Too Competent, So He Decided To Answer Their Question As If He Worked There

Being in a foreign country sometimes means helping strangers with their random questions.

This man was attending a conference and decided to explore a nearby casino afterward.

Some strangers stopped him and mistook him for an employee.

He corrected them, but still answered their question confidently.

It’s the Eiffel restaurant open? This week, I was at a conference and wandered into the neighboring Paris Casino. I was chatting with some friends from the conference on their way to dinner. There was a company dinner, so no hangers-on. I was on my own for food.

Less than a minute after leaving them at their restaurant, a couple of dude-bros got my attention. They asked if I worked there. I told them no, but that I was happy to answer the question if I knew what they were asking. They said, “Oh, you just look so competent.” So that was a new one.

Their question was if the Eiffel Tower restaurant was open. I confidently told them no, as they were standing in front of a big sign blocking access and saying that it was closed. Maybe not the usual “I don’t work here” situation, but it seemed close enough. It was the most amusing reason I’ve ever gotten for being mistaken as an employee.

Sometimes, confidence is all it takes to sound competent in front of strangers.

