Man Witnessed His Rude Neighbor Lose His Temper Over A Parked Truck, So He Came Up With Another Clever Idea To Annoy Him More

Taking out “the trash “ I can’t stand my neighbor. He’s just a terrible person. My neighbor on the opposite side (who I’m friends with) is getting some excavation work done in his yard. The crew dropped off their equipment Sunday night on our street. In front of the mean neighbor, they parked the truck and trailer carrying the backhoe. They were probably a good 15 feet back from his driveway.

This man knew that his neighbor would be mad about the truck parked in front of his house.

A minor and temporary inconvenience for most people not possessed by the spirit of Satan. But I knew he was going to get annoyed about it. He hates anything being parked in front of his house, even though it’s a public street. The excavation was a two-day job, so they were noticeably finishing up this afternoon.

His neighbor put out his trash cans.

The mean neighbor put out his trash cans. Tomorrow is trash day. He put them so close to the front of the worker’s truck. That they would have to reverse the trailer in order to pull away from the curb and not hit the cans. He then got in his car and backed out of his driveway.

The neighbor asked when the excavation would end.

He saw the workers and couldn’t resist the compulsion to roll down his window and bark at them: “When are you going to move that big ugly thing from in front of my house!” A worker patiently responded, “We’re finishing up now, sir.” Mean neighbor drove off.

He quickly walked outside and gave a petty idea to the worker.

I quickly walked outside and went over to the worker. I said, “You know, as close as those trash cans are to your truck, I don’t think the trash truck will be able to reach them. And they’ll probably skip his collection. It would be just terrible if you guys let the trailer sit there one more night.” The guy cracked a sly smile as I bid him goodnight. It’s late evening here now, and the trailer is still sitting out there. Neighbor is fuming.

Sometimes, karma just needs a little push to happen.

