Man Worked Hard To Pay Full Price For A Car Costing $18K, But His Grandma Has Been Telling People That He Got The Car For Free

For some people, lying is okay as long as it makes the family image look good.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA? Paid $18,000 cash for a car, but my grandma is gaslighting people into thinking it was a handout I recently bought a car from my aunt and uncle. I paid full price for what it was worth ($18,000). I had no problem paying that because I know the car was maintained well. Honestly, I would not give a family member a discount on something that big either.

The problem is my grandma has been boasting to everyone that my aunt gave me the car for free. I don’t know why she is saying that, but it really annoyed me. I worked hard to pay cash for that car. And I do not want people thinking I get handouts.

So I went to her and politely asked her not to tell people that. Instead, she flipped it on me and said: “Oh, so you want everyone thinking your aunt and uncle made you pay full price? What kind of person does that? Family is supposed to take care of family.”

Then, she literally shut the door in my face like I was the problem. I told her straight up that it makes me look bad if people believe I am just getting handouts. Especially since I work 60 to 80 hours a week. So, AITA?

Honesty is more important than protecting your family’s reputation.

