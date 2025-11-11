Man Yelled Out In Fear When His Fiancée Sped Toward Another Car With Their Child In The Backseat, So She Accused Him Of Distracting Her

Safety while driving is the number one priority.

However, if you’re not the one driving, do you get a say on how to manage things on the road?

This man yelled at his fiancée, who was driving and trying to pass a slow-moving car.

He thought she was driving too fast, but she claims he distracted her.

Read the full story below..

AITA for yelling at my fiancée because I thought we were gonna crash We were driving back from dinner, and she was in the driver’s seat. On the way, she was apparently trying to merge to the left lane and pass a car. But instead of merging and then speeding past the slow car in front of us, she decided to speed up first and then merge.

This man yelled at his fiancée in shock as he thought they might hit the car in front of them.

I was looking at my phone at the time and glanced up only to see her speeding up behind the slow car. In response to that, I yelled her name and grabbed the car handle. According to her, I was supposed to know that she had the blinker on and was trying to merge even though I didn’t hear the blinker or see her merge.

She got annoyed at him for yelling and causing a distraction.

She says I’m in the wrong for yelling out of fear and “distracting the driver.” For reference, I’d say we might’ve been about 15 feet away from this car. And our 2-year-old was in the back seat. AITA?

Did he overreact, or was he just concerned for their lives?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You can’t blame someone who’s trying to protect you and your family.

