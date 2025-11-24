Manipulative Student Toyed With His Group Until They Fell Apart, So They Finished The Project Without His Help

Group projects have a way of revealing who’s a team player and who’s just playing games.

When one manipulative student realized his group wasn’t following his orders, he tried to “fix” the problem, but he just ended up turning into one himself.

AITA – My literature presentation group. My presentation group deliberately failed to complete the part I assigned — getting images for the presentation slides — and then they got irritable with me.

This student likes to think of themselves as a leader, but through the mere power of suggestion.

I’m the type who dislikes micromanaging others. I simply said things like, “It would be pretty ridiculous if the presentation slides were just all text, don’t you think?” and they just stressed themselves out.

Right from the get go, he and some other group members weren’t getting along.

At first, some people argued with me. I just found it funny how bringing emotion into work doesn’t solve the problem; it only serves to decide who is “right.” So I ignored it and stated the purpose directly if I wanted the conversation to continue. I would be doing boring PowerPoints forever until one guy suddenly started arguing with me in the group.

He continued to think of this group project like it was some elaborate game of strategy.

I was quite amused because this was the guy I needed — he couldn’t keep his cool. So I just followed the path I had drawn for him. He couldn’t stand it and ended up dragging another guy out of the group. LOL.

The rest of the group soon started turning against him.

Then a “group leader” came in and gave me all sorts of lectures about how they wouldn’t work with me because they hated me. (Why should I care about other people’s subjective feelings?) In the end, they decided they would make a new PowerPoint. I intentionally played the game of asking to keep the old one, and they immediately started confirming repeatedly that they would credit me — YAHOOOOO.

He seems to suggest that this is what he wanted all along.

Even when I intentionally pleaded, as if I were genuinely sincere, that my part was too small and it was unfair to everyone else, they still insisted that I only needed to present the summary and the reinforcement questions. If everyone asks how I feel, I just want to say I’m exhilarated. How can I not be excited when the plan was perfectly executed without a single hitch? AITA?

Every class has that one student who just takes things too far.

Redditors weren’t a fan of this one.

This student seemed to misunderstand the very point of a group project.

This student clearly isn’t as clever as they think they are.

This commenter doesn’t mince words.

This really isn’t how anyone should behave.

He got the reaction he wanted in the end, but it wasn’t respect — only chaos.

He called it a plan, but everyone else called it manipulation.

