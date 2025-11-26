Man’s Stepdaughter Refuses To Speak To Him, But His Wife Thinks He Should’ve Offered To Take Her To School

Imagine having a stepdaughter who will not speak to you. No matter how nice you try to be, she pretends like you don’t exist.

If this stepdaughter had the option of taking the school bus to school, would you let her, or would you offer to drive her to school instead?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and his wife is really mad at him for not taking his stepdaughter to school. He’s wondering if he really did mess up or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

Not driving stepdaughter to school AITAH? So my wife is calling me immature and a child for not offering to take my stepdaughter to school. My stepdaughter and I don’t have the best relationship not from an effort of not trying! So the other day my stepdaughter gave me attitude and we had a fight, since then we haven’t spoken to each other.

His stepdaughter really won’t speak to him.

Then today my daughter has a specialist appointment (local) and I’m taking her and dropping our son off to daycare. Then my stepdaughter asks her mom am I catching the bus today. Mom replies yes you are. (I am standing right there my stepdaughter could of just asked me, but like she normally does acts like I don’t exist).

Now, his wife is mad at him.

Then when she leaves for school my wife starts having a go at me for not taking her to school, told me i should have been the bigger person and she is the child. So AITAH for not taking her to school? Also stepdaughter age to give perspective 15 years old. So AITAH for not taking her to school?

The stepdaughter may not even want him to take her to school. It didn’t seem like she was upset about taking the bus.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

