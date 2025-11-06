Man’s Upstairs Neighbor Runs An Unlicensed Child Care Service, So He Witnessed How Another Neighbor Fought Back In An Awkward Way

Apartment living can come with some unexpected challenges.

This man lived in a small building where one neighbor was secretly running an unlicensed daycare.

He is extremely annoyed by the parents coming in and out of their apartment building.

But one neighbor eventually found a hilarious way to fight back and make a point.

I don’t work here, I live here We lived at this four-unit apartment building. There were two apartments on the first floor, one on the second floor, and one on the third floor. We were on the first floor. The second floor was running an unlicensed child care service. We’d sometimes hear a child running across the floor, doing kid things.

That wasn’t the problem. The problem was their parents coming to pick them up at all hours of the day. I’m talking anytime during the day, ten at night, or even four in the morning. They would constantly ring our doorbell to get us to let them in the building.

We eventually called our landlord about it. All they did was remove our doorbell. All it had left were two wires sticking out. It still technically worked if you completed the circuit. Or our actual visitors would just call us directly to let them in. Our dog now considers our phones ringing as an “intruder alert.”

Sometimes, they would hang out by the entrance and chat on their phone very loudly. Mind you, our next-door neighbor’s living room window is right there. And it’s not an ideal spot to get comfortable. Then one day, we heard someone blasting adult video in the middle of the afternoon. We later found out it was our neighbor trying to make it as awkward as possible.

Sometimes, the best revenge is simply making things more awkward for everyone else.

