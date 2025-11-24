Man’s Wife Didn’t Make It Through Childbirth With Their First Child, But His Siblings Call Him A Bad Father For Letting His In-Laws Care For The Baby While He Recovered

Grief has a way of knocking people down in ways they never expect.

When one man lost his wife during childbirth, he tried to do the right thing for his newborn son by taking some time to process his emotions.

However, his siblings saw his plead for help as more of a weakness than a necessity.

AITA for leaving my newborn son with his grandparents for a while? My wife passed away three weeks ago giving birth to my son. My son is alive and healthy.

Needless to say, he’s going through a lot of emotions right now.

I have been going through the motions, taking care of him, but I feel like a husk of myself. I miss my wife so much.

So he tried to do the right thing by looking after his own mental health.

Two days ago, I decided it would be best for both me and my son if he stayed with my father and mother-in-law for a bit, so I can get over my grief.

But not everyone supported his decision.

My brother and sister learned about this and got really mad, saying that I’m not a good father and can’t even be strong for my son. So, AITA?

This is not how you support a grieving family member.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This father is absolutely right to look after his mental health during this difficult time.

Raising a child takes a support system, and after losing his wife, he just lost a big part of that.

It’s important to lean on his support system whenever he can.

What is up with his siblings anyway?

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for your child is make sure you’re strong enough to care for them, but his siblings completely missed that point.

His heart was already shattered, but his siblings’ judgment in his time of need was what truly broke him.

