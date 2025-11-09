Messy Roommate’s Bad Habits Just Keep Getting Worse, So Her Roommates Are Thinking About Giving Her 30 Days To Move Out

Different people have different ideas of what is acceptable when it comes to cleaning, but if you had a roommate who refused to clean and refused to follow the rules of your shared rental, would you keep cleaning up for her, or would you kick her out?

In this story, three roommates are in that situation, and they are united in the desire to kick their messy new roommate out.

Keep reading to find what bad habits are causing these roommates to be so upset at the new roommate.

AITA For kicking out my roommate for having only child syndrome I(21F) have 3 roommates, Kelly(20F), Allie(22F), and Steve(23M). We have lived together since December 2024. The house we live in is rented to us by Steve’s parents, Steve and Allie are a couple and prior to living here myself Allie and Steve lived in an apartment together for a year. So Me, Allie, and Steve are finally at our wits end.

Kelly is the problem.

So, our roommate Kelly has lived with us now for 10 months. This was her first time living away from her parents, and we have tried to discuss our problems with her multiple times with zero results. Basically, from the time she moved, she has been terrible about taking care of her food that’s gone bad, which is particularly frustrating when she is using tupperware that she does not own along with ruining several pans. She also has had a consistent problem with contributing to household shared products such as soap, paper towels, toilet paper, spices, medication, etc. despite the fact that it is known(because she talks about it) that she has more money in her bank account than all three of us do combined. She continuously will use but never replace.

Those aren’t the only problems Kelly causes.

Me and Kelly specifically share a bathroom, which she hasn’t helped clean since we moved in. She consistently gets her hair and toothpaste EVERYWHERE, and in all bathrooms she never flushes her toilet paper(which she use a lot of)she instead throws it away, keep in my mind she never takes the trash out. When we asked her not to, she just said “that’s how my parents do it”. When we said she shouldn’t leave cooked and/or raw meat out overnight she said “that’s how my parents do it” (mind you she has a food handlers card) which is a recurring theme. When we would say hi to her, she would ignore us and ignore us even if we were both sitting on the couch.

Taking a road trip with Kelly wasn’t really the best idea.

Despite this, we have tried to work through stuff and remain friends. About two months ago Me, Kelly and Allie took a road trip(about 4 hours, Allie drove) for a concert. She only wanted to do what she wanted to do and consistently was leaving us without telling us. Along with nit picking any split cost thing such as parking(which we had agreed to split) while when it comes to fun purchases, she would spend double Me and Allie did. She also would ignore any prior discussed schedules for the trip. (This trip itself would be too many characters to post)

At least Kelly realizes they’re upset.

After coming back Me and Allie wanted to talk with her about this. Before we had time Kelly asked me if we were mad at her (at work cause she is also my coworker). And i told her that we were frustrated and we wanted to talk. To which she responded with a scoff and left.

They want her out.

Since then she has been avoiding us and won’t talk to us, and all of her bad habits at home have gotten 2x worse. Are we the jerks for giving her 30 days to leave?

