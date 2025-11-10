Military Guard Followed His Lieutenant’s Dangerous Hydration Ban, But When The Colonels Got Involved The Cruel Leader Was Forced To Reverse Course

Leaders who lack empathy aren’t just inconvenient — they can also be downright dangerous.

When a lieutenant banned drinking water in plain sight during a 110-degree heat wave, one guard’s well-timed honesty got everyone rehydrated in the nick of time.

Can’t Drink Water in Plain Sight with a 110 Degree Heat Index It was the middle of a scorching heat wave when I worked security at Fort Lee, VA.

So his lieutenant decided to institute a dangerous policy.

The heat index was sitting at 110 degrees, but our lieutenant had decided that we couldn’t drink water in plain sight. We were only allowed to drink inside the guard house or a side building — not while checking ID cards. My shift started at 12:45. After about 30 minutes, a vehicle pulled into my lane with four colonels inside. I collected all their IDs and walked to the guard house.

While there, I took a long, satisfying drink from my CamelBak before heading back to the car. The colonel driving looked confused and asked what that was all about.

I explained that my lieutenant said we weren’t allowed to drink water in plain sight, even in this brutal heat. I also told him that I kept their IDs so he wouldn’t try to drive through the gate before I returned. About 20 minutes later, that same lieutenant drove to every gate on post with an updated order — we were now allowed to drink water in plain sight.

