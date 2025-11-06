Mom Let Her Kids Order Adult Meals At A Family Birthday Lunch, But Her Dramatic Sister-In-Law Turned It Into A Full-Blown Argument

Dining out with family is supposed to be an enjoyable experience — that is, until someone decides to ruin it.

What was supposed to be a pleasant lunch for a mother-in-law’s birthday quickly turned tense when one bossy sister-in-law tried to dictate what every child at the table could eat.

And needless to say, it didn’t end well.

AITA for letting my children order full meals instead of kids? We went to a restaurant for my MIL’s birthday lunch. When orders were being taken, my SIL announced that all the kids would be having kids’ meal tenders and fries with juice.

But this isn’t what she normally orders for her kids, so she decides to not follow her SIL’s lead.

My 9-year-old and 4-year-old eat adult meals — two chicken tenders and a handful of fries will not fill them up. So when the waiter got to me, I told him my kids would have adult meals since I’m the one paying for them.

Which made her SIL extremely upset.

They ordered their meals, and my SIL was ticked. She said I embarrassed her and made her kids question her because she told them they were getting “the same thing all the other kids were eating.” So… AITA?

In her mind, her kids’ meal choices were a no brainer.

What did Reddit think?

Her SIL shouldn’t have expected other people to read her mind.

This kid really has quite the appetite.

What her kids eat really shouldn’t be any of her SIL’s concern.

And actually, the issue really isn’t how much the 4 year old eats.

Looks like there are bigger problems at hand here than just chicken nuggets.

