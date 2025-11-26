Mom Refuses To Let Her Children Get In The Car With A Woman She Doesn’t Know, So Now Her Ex-Husband Is Mad At Her

Imagine getting divorced and agreeing on the child custody terms with your ex pretty easily.

If your ex-husband’s new girlfriend came to pick up your kids instead of your ex, would you let your children go with her, or would you insist that your ex has to pick up your kids himself?

In this story, one mom is confronted with this dilemma, and she refuses to let her kids get in the car with the ex’s girlfriend.

Was that the right thing to do?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not allowing my ex-husband to see our children?? Before everyone comes at my throat, let me explain. I, (33f), and my ex-husband, (35m), have 3 kids and have been divorced for 5 months now, and everything has been going great. We settled in court, agreed on good terms, and only want what’s best for our children. However, we decided to meet halfway every weekend, so that he can spend time with his children.

She was okay with this situation until last weekend.

Now, this was working for a while with no problems until last weekend. When I arrived at our meeting spot, which is a gas station not far from me, I noticed his car sitting in a new area. I didn’t think anything of it until I actually pulled up next to his car and saw a random woman, who I’ve never met, sitting in the driver’s seat. At first, I thought he was just in the store and he was allowing this woman to drive, because frankly, I don’t care what my ex does as long as he doesn’t put our children in harm’s way.

She refused to let her kids get in the car.

So I roll down my window and I ask her if she knows my ex, and sure enough, she does. Come to find out, my ex didn’t feel like driving out, so he sent his new “boo” to come pick up OUR children. Mind you, I do NOT know this woman at all. I’ve never met her, and I don’t know her character. So I call up my ex and I go off, asking him why he sent some random woman to pick up our kids on his behalf. He kept trying to tell me that it’s ok, she’s a great person, she wouldn’t hurt a fly, blah, blah, blah.

Here’s her point of view…

So I told him that I didn’t feel comfortable, as a mother, letting my children get in a car with someone I didn’t know, and that I would be taking the kids back home, and if he truly wanted to see them, he should have kept to the terms and picked them up as set or he can come and get them from my home. Now I’m being told that I’m a POS and that I can’t do this to him and that I should have just let the kids go with this woman. Please let me know what you think…

