Mom-To-Be Found Out That Her Mother-In-Law Chose A Nickname That Meant “Mom” In Another Language, So She Plans To Call Her Out For It

Choosing family nicknames can sometimes cause conflict with your in-laws.

This woman and her husband are expecting their first baby.

Everyone in the family is excited, including her mother-in-law, who wanted to be called “Ima.”

When she looked up what the word means in English, she felt deeply uncomfortable with it.

AITA for not wanting my MIL to have my daughter call her by a name that means “mother”? My husband and I are expecting our first baby soon. And this entire time, my MIL has said that she wants to be called “Ima” (or “Ema”). Which I, as well as a few other family members, have always thought meant “grandmother” in Hebrew. Our family is Christian, so I thought a Hebrew name meaning was cool.

This woman found out the real meaning of “Ima.”

Then, I decided to Google what that name really means. And it means “mom” or “mother.” I personally really do not like that my MIL, future grandmother to my daughter, wants to be called “mother.” Regardless of it being in another language. My sister-in-laws, friends, and my mom all think it’s weird.

Her husband thinks it’s not a big deal.

But my husband thinks it’s not a big deal, which is disappointing. I just know in my gut that I do not like that name. And I really don’t like that my MIL is trying to be called by a title that she is not. I’m my daughter’s mother. Nobody else. AITA for that?

There’s only room for one mother in a child’s life.

