Mom Wants To Take Her One-Year-Old Daughter For Her First Disneyland Vacation, But Her Sister-In-Law Insists On Taking Her Herself

Your kids are only young once. Every special moment is a huge moment for parents.

What if someone tried to take that away from you? See what this mom is going through.

AITAH for telling my husband his sister can’t take our daughter to Disneyland w/o me? Ours is 1 year old….ONE! I had no plans to take her to Disneyland until she was old enough to remember and ride stuff. Plus, as a first time mom to a one and only child, I wanted to be the one that takes her for the first time.

A family member is standing in her way.

His sister has tried doing all the “firsts” that a mom is supposed to do. She wanted to buy her first Halloween costume, first Christmas dress, first birthday dress, first everything! They even took the baby to her first family photoshoot without me.

It gets even more upsetting.

So, now she wants to be the first to take my kid to DL while the husband and his mom go visit his sister in LA. Depending on whether we can get a pet sitter, I may not be able to go. So AITAH or being overdramatic for telling him to not let his sister take her if im not there to enjoy the moment with her? We aren’t going to have anymore kids, so all these moments are important to me.

Here is what people are saying.

I’m sure she does a lot of creepy things.

I doubt this will deter her.

Yes. Even if she kidnapped his daughter, he’d make excuses.

Exactly. She needs to divorce him.

Wow. That’s creepy.

She kind of reminds me of Aunt Gladys from Weapons.

