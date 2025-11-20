Mother Asked Her Grade-School Son To Line Up The Pairs Of Shoes By The Door, And He Took The Instructions A Little Too Literally

Kids have a special talent for following directions.

But sometimes, not the way you expect.

This woman asked her young son to tidy up the messy pile of shoes by their garage door.

He proudly completed the task, but it wasn’t in the way she imagined.

Asked kid to line up shoes There were 6 to 7 shoes jumbled by the door. I asked my son (elementary school) to line them up. We also happen to have a box for “extra” shoes right there. So obviously, he lined up the shoes.

This mom is now happy that their shoes are lined up properly.

The shoes are now lined up beautifully… 3 pairs deep. This particular row of shoes is tucked along the side of a high traffic area right inside our garage door. So while the original 6 to 7 jumbled pairs of shoes fit fine, I now have 3 rows of beautifully lined up shoes jutting out into the pathway.

He did what she said just not the way she pictured it.

If you want to be taken literally, ask a kid to do it.

