Mother Opened The Door To A Confused Elderly Stranger, So She Found Herself In An Awkward Doorway Standoff

Life in a mixed-use apartment complex means you never quite know who’s on the other side of the door.

For one mother, a random ring of the doorbell turned into a strange encounter with a lost old woman.

I live here you are at the wrong floor I live in an apartment complex on the second floor. There are only flats on this floor. On the first floor, there are doctors and therapists.

So this morning, I was playing with my son when suddenly the doorbell rang. We hadn’t ordered anything and don’t get visitors very often — especially at this time — so I was confused. I opened the door, and an old woman stood in front of me, breathing heavily.

When I greeted her, she wanted to enter, but I stood in the doorway because I knew there must be a misunderstanding.

I asked if she wanted to see the doctor, as she looked a little bit sick and because of the heavy breathing. She told me no and then said a name I didn’t recognize. In my country, it isn’t that uncommon to not know your neighbors very well.

But after I asked further, we discovered that she wanted to go to the therapist who is located directly under my flat on the first floor. I asked her if I should bring her there, but she refused and said now she knows the way.

