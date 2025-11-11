Mother Pleaded With Her Ex To Rehome His Cats After Their Son’s Allergy Sent Him To The Hospital, But Her Ex Refused

Co-parenting only works when both sides put the child’s needs first.

But when a father refused to give up his new pets despite his son’s life-threatening allergy, one mother found herself in a difficult position.

Now she’s wondering if asking him to rehome his beloved kittens makes her the bad guy—or just a protective parent.

Read on for the full story.

AITA to expect my coparent to Rehome his kittens due to our son’s severe allergy? Long story short, I want my coparent to rehome his two kittens because of our son’s severe allergy. He doesn’t want to and is acting like I’m out of line to ask. I have full custody. My six- and three-year-old recently started in-home visits with their biological dad.

During the last visit, something awful happened.

During the first visit, our three-year-old was moderately symptomatic for an allergy to cats. During the second visit, our three-year-old ended up in the ER with severe facial swelling and anaphylaxis after only 45 minutes at his father’s home.

After some tests, it was clear that a big change needed to happen at her ex’s house.

An allergy test confirmed a severe allergy to cats and dogs, with a new medication regimen prescribed. We are sadly bringing our recently adopted puppy back to the rescue because of this allergy.

But her ex doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

Dad doesn’t want to rehome his pets. He got both cats within the last six months. He has a one-bedroom carpeted apartment with cat towers and fabric furniture. He has completely gone distant since his decision, and I can’t stop thinking about this whole situation. So AITA to expect him to rehome the two kittens?

It all comes down to priorities, and these two coparents don’t seem to be on the same page at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This situation really is that deep.

If she alone can’t get her ex to comply, maybe a court of law could.

This father really should care more about his own child’s health.

Maybe getting the courts involved is the only reasonable option.

At the end of the day, her child’s safety isn’t up for debate.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.