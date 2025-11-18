Mother Was Overwhelmed By Constant School Drop Offs, So She Contemplated Whether Adjusting The Pickup Times For Her Own Sanity Made Her A Selfish Mother

Parenting often feels like a never-ending cycle of pick-ups, drop-offs, and juggling schedules.

For one mom, her senior’s short school day is turning her carefully planned routine upside down.

Is she a bad mother for not catering to her kids’ schedule, or is setting a boundary just what she needs to regain a little sanity?

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I refused to pick my daughter up from school? I (34F) have 3 kids: a 17F, a 4F, and a 5-month-old baby boy. This school year I have a senior in high school and a preschooler. Originally, I assumed that I would drop the preschooler off, then the senior, and pick up was going to go the same way.

However, as is often the case in life, plans changed.

But the senior’s schedule threw a wrench in my plan. Because of all the credits she earned, she only needs to take 3 classes. Which is great news, but that means she’s only in school for less than 3 hours. I would have to drop her off after school already started and pick her up 2 hours later.

This made this mom’s already-busy schedule even more hectic.

My issue is that she doesn’t have her license, so I have to do the driving. I feel my life is literally just picking up and dropping off. I have to leave my house 4 times a day. I feel like anytime I start something, I have to stop because I need to do a drop-off or pick-up. The bus isn’t an option because I would still have to drive to and from a bus stop.

She thinks of a solution, but she isn’t sure it will fly.

I proposed that instead of picking the senior up after 2 hours, I would pick her up after 3. Then I could pick her and the preschooler up at the same time. I could have a longer block of time to get things done and have the 5-month-old actually get a decent nap that doesn’t involve a car seat. WIBTA if I pick her up later?

A schedule this busy would wear anyone down.

What did Reddit make of this?

Surely there are plenty of safe and productive ways her senior could spend an hour.

This commenter seems to think there’s an obvious solution this mother is ignoring.

This user can’t muster up much sympathy for this situation.

On the other hand, maybe the senior could do her share brainstorming solutions.

No one said parenting would be easy, and it’s often the most mundane tasks that feel the hardest to cope with.

One way or another, this family will figure out a solution that works for all of them.

