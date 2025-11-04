New Apartment Building Resident Parks In Whatever Spot Is Available, But Their Neighbor Asked Them Not To Park In One Really Convenient Space

What would you do if parking was first come first served, but one person claimed ownership over a particular parking spot?

Ugh, I had to deal with someone like this at a job before….

We had a big, open parking lot with plenty of spaces and she got angry with me because I, unbeknownst to me, parked in HER spot.

Okay, whatever you say, lady!

Check out how the person in this story handles a similar situation.

AITA if I refuse to park one spot over? “I moved two weeks ago and received a note yesterday from my downstairs neighbor about where I’ve been parking.

Where we live there is no assigned parking spots. We all park in the back of the house and the spots are first come first serve. I work Monday-Friday until 3 pm and so far I’ve always been the first one home, nobody else in the lot, so I always end up in the first parking spot.

Oh, boy…

In the note she writes how she understands the parking spots aren’t assigned but for 4 years now she’s always parked in this one spot and would like for me to park one spot over. She also mentions how this one spot is right next to her stairs, but this one spot is also right next to my stairs as well. I spoke to our landlord and told him what’s going on.

He said there’s not much he can do and I should just talk to her myself.

He’s not going to give in so easily.

I wrote a note back last night but I’m debating leaving it. I don’t wanna cause more problems. AITA if I refuse to park one spot over? I feel like I’m not a jerk. By parking one spot over so she can park next to her stairs, I’d be inconveniencing myself. This one spot that she wants is also right next to my stairs. I’m not taking it intentionally, whenever I get home I just park in whatever spot is first available.”

It sounds like the spot is equally convenient for both of them, and it’s first come first served parking. Nobody has the right to park there all the time.

Does the term “first come, first served” not mean anything these days?

