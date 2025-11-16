November 15, 2025 at 8:48 pm

New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

Starting a new job is stressful!

This guy had an especially hard time, so in the end, decided he didn’t want to work there at all.

So, when they paid him for his time, he didn’t say a word about it.

Here’s the story.

A company paid me even though I never worked there.

A few years ago, I was asked to work for a company.

It was located deep in the Port of my city and was very difficult to find.

The instructions I had received by email were unclear, and even the company’s name was completely different from what was mentioned in the email.

The frustration was already mounting.

I tried calling several times but couldn’t reach anyone that early in the morning. I waited another hour or two before trying again, until finally someone picked up and gave me the exact directions.

They even admitted it was their mistake for not mentioning that the company had changed its name.

Then, he got yelled at.

When I eventually arrived at the building, I got into an argument with a supervisor. The reason was that I was very late at my first day of work.

Frustrated and stressed, I decided to leave and didn’t even began to work at all. At the end of the month, I noticed that the company had paid me anyway.

I never said a word about it.

I don’t think anyone could blame him.

Let’s find out what Reddit thinks.

What a life.

Screen Shot 2025 11 11 at 3.43.33 PM New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

Get that money, sir.

Screen Shot 2025 11 11 at 3.43.51 PM New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

Mums the word.

Screen Shot 2025 11 11 at 3.44.01 PM New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

Not his problem.

Screen Shot 2025 11 11 at 3.44.12 PM New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

Now that would worry me.

Screen Shot 2025 11 11 at 3.44.24 PM New Employee Got Off On The Wrong Foot And Left, And Never Told Anyone When They Paid Him Anyway

The mistake is on them.

Cash the check until they figure it out.

