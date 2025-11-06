November 6, 2025 at 7:55 am

New Mom Gives Her Nieces And Nephew Plenty Of Space To Play, But Her In-Laws Say She’s Rude To Ask Them To Stay Out Of Her Baby’s Room

by Diana Whelan

A new mom thought she’d been the picture of the “cool aunt”—building play spaces in nearly every part of her home.

But when her brother-in-law’s kids started turning her baby’s nursery into their personal playground, she decided enough was enough.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not wanting my niece and nephew in my baby’s room?

My husband’s brother and his kids (2.5F and 5.5M) come over pretty often.

I try to make our house fun and comfortable for them and we have a backyard play area, a living room play area, and even the basement you can run around in.

But every time they’re here, they end up in my 7-month-old daughter’s room.

Ah, the dreaded small-space scenario.

They’ll pull everything off her shelves and make a total mess.

What bothers me even more is that their dad goes in there with them, sits down, and just lets it happen.

They don’t clean up afterward either, so I’m left to do it.

Ugh.

I feel like bedrooms are private spaces you only enter if invited, especially a baby’s room. I already clean up after them in the shared areas, but it really bothers me that they’re also going upstairs into her room and wrecking it.

I don’t want to be a jerk about it, but I also don’t want my daughter’s room constantly trashed.

AITA if I tell them they’re not allowed in her room?

Most people sided with the mom, saying she had every right to set boundaries around her baby’s space.

This person says NTA, but it wouldn’t hurt to be more strict.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 6.53.22 AM e1759661675211 New Mom Gives Her Nieces And Nephew Plenty Of Space To Play, But Her In Laws Say Shes Rude To Ask Them To Stay Out Of Her Baby’s Room

This person says her husband needs to stand up more.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 6.53.31 AM e1759661681561 New Mom Gives Her Nieces And Nephew Plenty Of Space To Play, But Her In Laws Say Shes Rude To Ask Them To Stay Out Of Her Baby’s Room

And this person agrees…be more clear with the boundaries AND spouse.

Screenshot 2025 10 05 at 6.53.40 AM e1759661686188 New Mom Gives Her Nieces And Nephew Plenty Of Space To Play, But Her In Laws Say Shes Rude To Ask Them To Stay Out Of Her Baby’s Room

When the playdate turns into a home invasion, sometimes “no toys allowed” is the only rule that sticks.

