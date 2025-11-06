New Mom Gives Her Nieces And Nephew Plenty Of Space To Play, But Her In-Laws Say She’s Rude To Ask Them To Stay Out Of Her Baby’s Room
by Diana Whelan
A new mom thought she’d been the picture of the “cool aunt”—building play spaces in nearly every part of her home.
But when her brother-in-law’s kids started turning her baby’s nursery into their personal playground, she decided enough was enough.
Read on for the story.
AITA for not wanting my niece and nephew in my baby’s room?
My husband’s brother and his kids (2.5F and 5.5M) come over pretty often.
I try to make our house fun and comfortable for them and we have a backyard play area, a living room play area, and even the basement you can run around in.
But every time they’re here, they end up in my 7-month-old daughter’s room.
Ah, the dreaded small-space scenario.
They’ll pull everything off her shelves and make a total mess.
What bothers me even more is that their dad goes in there with them, sits down, and just lets it happen.
They don’t clean up afterward either, so I’m left to do it.
Ugh.
I feel like bedrooms are private spaces you only enter if invited, especially a baby’s room. I already clean up after them in the shared areas, but it really bothers me that they’re also going upstairs into her room and wrecking it.
I don’t want to be a jerk about it, but I also don’t want my daughter’s room constantly trashed.
AITA if I tell them they’re not allowed in her room?
Most people sided with the mom, saying she had every right to set boundaries around her baby’s space.
This person says NTA, but it wouldn’t hurt to be more strict.
This person says her husband needs to stand up more.
And this person agrees…be more clear with the boundaries AND spouse.
When the playdate turns into a home invasion, sometimes “no toys allowed” is the only rule that sticks.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.