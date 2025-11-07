New Mom Was Left Managing Every Aspect Of Newborn Care While Her Husband Played Golf Every Weekend, So She Had To Demand He Take More Responsibility At Home

Raising a newborn is exhausting, and balancing household responsibilities is an essential part of keeping your sanity as a parent.

One new mom feels stretched thin, handling nearly every aspect of baby care, while her husband spends long stretches on golfing marathons.

She’s left wondering if their current arrangement is truly sustainable.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for getting annoyed husband wants to play golf so much? He says twice a month is the minimum he should be playing. This means a minimum of two weekends out of four each month he will play, either Saturday or Sunday, for 5–7 hours.

Meanwhile, she’s stuck with most of the work at home.

We have a high-maintenance 6-month-old baby, and I look after her all week, so my husband playing for an entire day on the weekend means I’m basically working an extra day. I will be returning to office work soon.

She gets it to a certain extent, but she can feel some resentment creeping in.

I understand and appreciate having separate hobbies from one’s spouse and family life, but particularly at the moment, this seems like a lot to ask. I haven’t spent more than three hours away from the baby so far because I’m feeding.

She feels entitled to some free time too, so she wonders if she can reclaim some for herself.

He wants some downtime—but so do I. If I suggested leaving them for one day each weekend similar to his golf hours, I feel like we would miss out on crucial family time together. AITA?

This mom deserves time to rest and feel supported by her partner.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter makes a suggestion that may turn their entire relationship around.

It’s time her husband step fully into his role as a parent.

A newborn requires a lot more of your time, and this new dad will have to become okay with that.

This redditor has some important advice for this new mom.

Family time is precious, and she shouldn’t have to sacrifice it for her husband’s hobby.

Her husband has a role to play — and he needs to step up and claim it before it’s too late.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.