Newly-Betrothed Woman Was Excited To Get Married After Her Family Had Given Their Approval, But Her Uncle’s Tantrum Threatened To Ruin It All.

Getting married is understandably an exciting time in most people’s lives.

With all the promise of a future with the person you love most in the world, what’s there not to be excited about?

But along the way, it’s not unusual for drama to rear it’s head – and for the woman in this story, that drama came in the shape of her uncle.

AITA for not telling my uncle about my marriage plans before telling my parents? I am a 27-year-old woman from a brown (South Asian) community, and I met this guy about a year ago in the UK. After a year of dating, we realized how compatible we were, and decided we genuinely wanted to settle down and get married. Naturally, when the topic of marriage came up, he spoke to his parents, and I spoke to mine.

I don’t have family in the UK apart from my dad’s younger brother and my mom’s uncle. My dad felt that my mom’s uncle would be the better person to send to meet the guy’s family, because he’s more mature and more familiar with the kind of community I’d be marrying into. So my dad sent him. He met them, liked them, and came back saying everything looked good and we could move forward, alhamdulillah.

Later, when my dad called his own brother (my uncle) to ask him to be my wali, my uncle reacted really badly. The family dynamic between my dad and his brother was already a bit strained, but his reaction still shocked everyone. He said some really nasty things to my dad, which upset him a lot. Then my uncle called me and basically scolded me. He said things like, “Who do you think you are? Have you grown up too much now? Why didn’t you tell me or your aunt before your parents?”

I was honestly confused because, why would I tell my uncle before my own parents? He then said, “Oh, now that the wedding talk is already going on, why bother including me?” He even brought up his job, saying stuff like, “Are you embarrassed because of my job?” which completely caught me off guard because I never said or implied anything like that. After that, things just got worse.

My uncle started acting really confused and all over the place. One day he’d say, “I don’t want to be included in this wedding, I don’t give a f*** what happens,” and then the very next day, he’d call my dad asking for the guy’s address, his job, his family details, etc. It was so inconsistent that it became really stressful for me and my fiancé’s family too, because we didn’t know where we stood. Then, just a few days ago, my uncle called my dad again and said he doesn’t want to be fully involved in the wedding and that I should “just get married by myself.” My dad was really hurt by this.

And there were other implications to his horrible behavior.

To make things harder, I’m close with my cousin (his daughter), and I feel really bad that she’ll probably miss out on the wedding because, in desi families, if the parents aren’t going, they’ll usually stop their kids from going too. Now I’m stuck. I’m really stressed about this whole situation. Part of me feels I should still invite my uncle and aunt out of respect, but another part of me thinks I should just move on and not force relationships that clearly don’t want to be there. AITA?

It’s really sad that what should be a happy and exciting time in this young woman’s life is being made so stressful by her uncle.

She has every right to tell her parents before her aunt and uncle, and his jealousy is completely out of order.

It’s such a shame that he can’t just be happy for her.

This person thought she’d been completely reasonable in telling her parents first.

While others agreed that the uncle just wanted drama.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged her to take the high road and invite her aunt and uncle anyway.

Regardless of culture, some people just love the drama.

And it’s clear that her uncle wasn’t cool with not being the designated family member to meet her fiancés family, and now he’s lashing out about it.

Perhaps this kind of behavior is why her mom’s uncle was chosen for that responsibility.

He’s ruining this for everyone.

