Next Door Neighbor Mowed Down Her Flowers, So She Cut The Stems Of The Neighbor’s Flowers In Half

Imagine having a next door neighbor who keeps mowing part of your yard. Would you try to talk it out, or would you show them how it feels to have a neighbor invade your property?

In this story, one person tries the first option, but when it doesn’t work, they’re out for revenge.

Let’s read the whole story to see if the revenge is effective.

You mow down my plants? Had an adjoining neighbor who was used to mowing the part of my lawn between my driveway and his house. The previous owner, my former landlord, didn’t mind, but I did. I saw him outside and went over to show him that my lawn extended to within three feet of the side of his house on the city planning map. He said he had always cut that grass and thought it was his.

But the misunderstanding wasn’t cleared up so easily.

I thought we understood each other. so I put some perennials in various spots including that area. including some small lilac runners (they can spread underground by rhizome) from my sister’s lawn, and some black-eyed Susan’s and echinacea. They were not in bloom yet. He mowed some of them down along with my grass. I confronted him and he still played dumb about the boundary.

This was a pretty petty thing to do, but the neighbor got the message.

Homeowners know it’s important not to let someone else establish a right of way on your property. That night I took some sheers and cut the stems of the lovely purple allium flowers they had planted in front of their porch, right in the middle so it would be obvious. I watched from inside my kitchen as he stepped out with a cup of coffee the next morning. I saw him notice his flowers lying cut on the ground. He never said anything and never cut my lawn again.

So, they’re even now. Hopefully they let each other’s flowers bloom from now on.

