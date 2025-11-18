Old Man Puts All The Chicken That’s On Sale At The Grocery Store Into His Cart, But He’s Going To Have To Put Most Of It Back

A lot of times, when a store has a really good sale, they limit how many of that item one person can buy. That’s to prevent someone from coming in and taking all of that item, not leaving any for anyone else.

It’s to try to prevent people from doing what the old man in this story tries to do.

Let’s see what happens when another customer confronts him about his lack of consideration for other customers.

Taking more than your share? Let me help with that. As we all know, food prices in the US continue to rise. This lovely Monday, I was very excited to find family packs of chicken at my local supermarket at 99 cents/lb, with a limit of 4. I took one, then later decided to grab a second one for freezing.

Walking to the fridge, I found a man clearing out the last of the entire row of chicken (~14 packs) into his cart. I said, “wow, I was hoping to get one of those!” And he replied back “oh, these will be for my dog” indicating down to his leashed French bulldog and smiling meanly at me. Then he pointed to the $1.79 chicken and said “you can have that one”. I smiled at him and started digging. With some luck, I was able to find one last 99 cent chicken pack in the back behind some wings.

Getting up to the front, there were two open checkout lanes: express (10 items or less) and one regular lane. So I started a friendly conversation with the cashier: Me: “Gosh, this is a great price for chicken! Is there a limit on how many?” Cashier: “I’m not sure! Let me check [opening the sales ad]…ah, it’s a limit of 4. Would you like to get 2 more?” Me: “Oh, that’s alright. Thank you for checking!”

Then I turned to my partner and said “I can see how they’d limit how many you can take at such a price”, and walked out. Enjoy putting your chicken back, old man.

There isn’t really any revenge here. The man will take the chicken to the register, and the cashier will tell him there’s a limit on how much he can buy, or he’ll convince a manger to let him buy it all.

